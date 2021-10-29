Odisha logs 365 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3 new fatalities

Bhubaneswar, Oct 29 (PTI) Odisha on Friday logged 365 fresh COVID-19 cases including 56 children, taking the state’s tally to 10,40,595 while three new fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 8,325, a health department official said.

The state had reported 412 new cases on Thursday, 549 on Wednesday, 433 on Tuesday, and 425 on Monday.

The rate of infection among children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years was 15.34 per cent against the previous day’s 15.29 per cent.

Of the 365 new cases detected in 24 of the state’s 30 districts, 212 were reported from quarantine centres while the remaining 153 were local contacts. Khurda district of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the highest of 157 cases, followed by Cuttack (34). Khurda alone accounted for over 43 per cent of the day’s caseload.

The state’s daily test positivity rate (TPR) is 0.54 per cent as 365 people tested positive out of 66,610 samples tested on Thursday.

The Health and family welfare department informed that the COVID-19 death toll in Odisha rose to 8,325 on Friday as three more patients succumbed to the disease.

The state currently has 4,563 active COVID-19 cases while as many as 10,27,654 patients have recovered from the disease, including 546 on Thursday.

Odisha has thus far conducted over 2.18 crore sample tests including 66,610 on Thursday. The state’s positivity rate stands at 4.76 per cent.

The state has so far fully inoculated 1,12,34,317 people by administering double doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Odisha’s Family Welfare Department Director Bijay Kumar Panigrahi, who is also the state’s nodal officer for immunization, said the government plans to give at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to the entire eligible population by December 31.

He said presently, 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh people are being vaccinated daily, which is less than the government’s daily target of 4 lakh. On Thursday, 2.47 lakh doses were administered across 1,912 vaccination centres, he said. PTI AAM RG RG

