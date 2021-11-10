Odisha Logs 387 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Fresh Fatalities

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,44,428 on Wednesday as 387 more people tested positive for the infection, 91 more than the previous day, while four fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 8,368, a health bulletin said.

Khurda district, where Bhubaneswar is situated, continued to register over half of the new cases in the state. It reported 195 fresh infections, followed by Cuttack at 33. Seventy-five of the 387 new patients are in the 0-18 age group.

Three fresh fatalities were recorded in Khurda, and one in Angul. Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said.

The number of active cases dropped to 2,980 as 461 more patients recuperated in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to over 10.33 lakh, the bulletin said.

Five districts did not register any new case, while five other districts have active cases in single digits.

As many 2.65 crore people have taken the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while 1.29 crore people have taken the second jab against the virus, it added.

