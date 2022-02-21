Odisha logs 388 new COVID-19 cases, 15 fresh fatalities

Bhubaneswar, Feb 21 (PTI) Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,82,869 on Monday as 388 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Fifteen fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 9,026, it said.

The daily positivity rate was 0.72 per cent as 53,690 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. A total of 86 children were among the new patients.

The state had logged 492 COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths on Sunday.

Six patients in Sundargarh were among the fresh fatalities. Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said.

The state now has 5,632 active cases, while 12,68,158 people have recovered from the disease thus far, including 1,049 in the last 24 hours. PTI HMB ACD ACD

