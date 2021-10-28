Odisha Logs 412 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Fatalities

Odisha on Thursday registered 412 new COVID-19 cases, 137 less than the previous day, which pushed the coastal state's caseload to 10,40,230, while the toll mounted to 8,322 after four more patients succumbed to the infection, a health department official said.

Of the 412 new cases, 63 are children and adolescents below the age of 18 years. The rate of infection among them stands at 15.29 per cent, the official said.

Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the highest number of fresh cases at 189, followed by Cuttack at 46.

Two fatalities were reported in Khurda and one each in Kendrapada and Mayurbhanj, the official said.

Odisha currently has 4,747 active cases, while as many as 10,27,108 patients, including 334 on Wednesday, have recovered from the highly infectious disease.

Over 2.17 crore sample tests have been conducted so far, 70,194 of them on Wednesday.

The state's positivity rate stands at 4.77 per cent.

As many as 1,10,71,664 people in the state have received both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Coporation (BMC) has issued a show cause notice to a private diagnostic centre for allegedly issuing fake COVID- positive reports without collecting samples.

"You are called upon to show cause within three days (72 hours) of receipt of this notice why the license issued by the competent authority will not be cancelled for violating the provision of relevant statutes/license conditions and action as per Epidemic Diseases Act will not be taken against you (sic)," the BMC said in its notice to the private firm on Wednesday.

In case no reply is received within the scheduled period, it will be presumed that "you have no explanation to offer and action as deemed proper will be taken against you", the civic body added.

