Odisha logs 424 new COVID-19 cases; single-day tally highest in 2 months

Bhubaneswar, Jan 2 (PTI) Odisha on Sunday reported 424 new COVID-19 infections, the highest single-day tally in over two months, which pushed the caseload to 10,55,556, the health department said in its bulletin.

The toll rose to 8,463 as a 75-year-old woman from Bhubaneswar succumbed to the virus in Khurda district. Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities in the past, the bulletin said.

Khurda, where Bhubaneswar is located, reported the maximum number of new cases at 177, followed by Cuttack at 45.

Sixty-seven children are among those newly afflicted with the disease Odisha currently has 2,078 active cases, while 10,44,962 people have recovered, 59 of them in the past 24 hours, the department said.

As many as 61,652 samples were tested for coronavirus on Saturday, with the daily positivity rate jumping to 0.69 per cent, it said.

On Saturday, the state had logged 298 new coronavirus cases and two deaths.

Altogether 2.93 crore people have been inoculated with the first dose of the anti-COVID vaccine and over 2.09 crore with both the shots, the department added. PTI HMB RMS RMS

