Odisha logs 443 more COVID-19 cases; Khurda dist accounts for 54.85 per cent of new infections

Bhubaneswar, Oct 17 (PTI) Odisha on Sunday registered 443 new COVID-19 cases, 85 more than the previous day, which took the state's tally to 10,35,077, a health department official said.

Three fresh fatalities -- one each in Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Sundergarh -- pushed the toll to 8,285, the official said.

Of the 443 new patients, 75 are children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years.

The rate of infection among children and adolescents stands at 16.93 per cent.

Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the highest number of new cases at 243, accounting for 54.85 per cent of the total infections logged during the day.

Khurda was followed by Cuttack, which recorded 27 new cases.

Eleven districts, including Boudh, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Kandhamal and Keonjhar, did not register any fresh case, the official said.

Odisha currently has 4,997 active cases, while as many as 10,21,742 people, including 562 on Saturday, have recovered from the highly infectious disease.

The positivity rate stands at 4.91 per cent.

Over 2.10 crore sample tests have been conducted thus far -- 55,115 of them on Saturday.

As many as 99,15,546 people have been inoculated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, the official added. PTI AAM RMS RMS

