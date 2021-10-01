Odisha Logs 477 Fresh COVID-19 Cases & 4 New Fatalities

Odisha on Friday logged 477 new COVID-19 cases including 74 children and adolescents taking the state’s caseload to 10,26,953 while four fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 8,202, a health department official said.

The state achieved another milestone in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by completing 2,00,34,245 sample tests and detected 10,26,953 positive cases so far, he said, adding that the state’s positivity rate now stands at 5.12 per cent.

The 477 new cases were detected in 22 districts, of which 278 came from quarantine centres and the remaining 199 were local contact cases.

Of the 65,459 samples tested on Thursday, 477 gave positive results with a daily test positivity rate (TPR) of 0.72 per cent in Odisha. The TPR was 0.88 per cent on Thursday, 0.96 per cent on Wednesday and 1.03 per cent on Tuesday.

Khurda district, of which Bhubaneswar is a part, continues to record the highest number of daily cases with 200 followed by Cuttack with 62. Eight districts - Bargarh, Boudh, Gajapti, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada and Rayagada, did not register any new cases in the last 24 hours.

The infection rate among children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years is 15.51 per cent on Friday against 15.94 per cent on Thursday and 11.15 per cent on Wednesday.

The Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department said that the state's COVID-19 death toll mounted to 8,202 on Friday with the death of four more persons being confirmed in the last 24 hours. One death each has been reported from Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj and Nayagarh districts. Among them is a five years old boy from Mayurbhanj, he said.

Odisha has so far reported 6,318 COVID deaths during the second wave against 1,876 in the first wave last year. The second wave of the pandemic has claimed the lives of 40 children and adolescents in Odisha.

The state currently has 5,556 active COVID-19 cases while as many as 10,13,142 patients including 559 on Thursday, recovered from the highly infectious disease.

As many as 84,07,997 people till September 30 have been fully inoculated with double dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the data released by the H&FW department said.

