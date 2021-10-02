Odisha Logs 478 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Fresh Fatalities

Odisha Saturday registered 478 new COVID-19 cases, just one more than the previous day, taking the tally to 10,27,431 while seven fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 8,209, a health department official said.

The new infections include 57 people in the age group of 0-18 years. The rate of infection among children and adolescents now stands at 11.92 per cent against 15.57 per cent on Friday, he said.

Of the 478 new cases, 281 were from quarantine centres while the remaining 197 were local contacts. Khurda district reported the highest number of daily cases at 211 followed by Cuttack (57).

Nine districts - Bargarh, Bolangir, Boudh, Deogarh, Kandhamal, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nuapada and Rayagada, did not report any new case during the last 24 hours, he said.

The H&FW department said that seven COVID-19 deaths were reported from Khurda (2), Sundergarh (2) and one each from Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur and Kendrapara. Odisha's COVID-19 death toll is 8,209.

This apart, 53 other COVID-19 patients have died so far due to comorbidities, he said.

The state currently has 5,336 active COVID-19 cases while 10,13,833 patients including 691 on Friday, recovered from the disease, he said.

As 478 samples gave positive results out of 69,251 samples tested on Friday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.69 per cent.

The state’s positivity rate also stands at 5.11 per cent he said, adding that 85,59,959 people have so far been fully inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine.

