Odisha Logs 526 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Fresh Fatalities

Odisha on Saturday registered 526 new COVID-19 cases, just two more than the previous day, which pushed the state's tally to 10,31,044, a health department official said.

The new cases which were detected in 25 of the state's 30 districts, included 68 children. The rate of infection among the children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years was recorded at 12.92 per cent against Friday’s 14.31 per cent.

Of the 526 new cases, 303 were reported from different quarantine centres while the remaining 223 were local contact cases.

Khurda district of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, recorded the highest of 233 new cases followed by Cuttack (63). Both the districts accounted for 56.27 per cent of the single day new cases, he said.

Five districts - Boudh, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Nabarangpur and Nuapada, did not register any new cases in the last 24 hours.

The test positivity rate (TPR) of Odisha on Saturday stands at 0.77 per cent against Friday’s 0.78 per cent.

The Health and Family Welfare department informed that the state during the last 24 hours has reported four fresh deaths which pushed Odisha’s COVID-19 fatalities to 8,242. The latest COVID deaths have been reported from Nabarangpur (2), Jagatsinghpur (1) and Bolangir (1).

This apart, 53 other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities, he said.

The state currently has 5,035 active COVID-19 cases while as many as 10,17,714 patients including 598 on Friday, have recovered from the highly infectious disease.

The state has thus far conducted over 2.05 crore sample tests including 68,264 on Friday for COVID-19. Odisha’s positivity rate stands at 5.01 per cent.

