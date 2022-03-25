Odisha logs 55 fresh Covid-19 cases

Bhubaneswar, Mar 25 (PTI) Odisha on Friday registered 55 new coronavirus cases, 17 more than the previous day's figure, taking the tally to 12,87,378, the health department said in a bulletin.

The toll remained unchanged at 9,117 as no fresh fatality was reported since Thursday.

The bulletin said 73 Covid-19 patients have recuperated during that period. Altogether 12,77,750 people have recovered from the disease so far.

Odisha now has 458 active cases.

The daily positivity rate is 0.1 per cent and 55 fresh infections were detected out of 52,563 sample tests.

The state had logged 38 cases and one fatality on Thursday. PTI HMB NN NN

