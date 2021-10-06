Odisha Logs 593 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 More Fatalities

Odisha on Wednesday reported 593 new COVID-19 cases, 140 more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 10,29,412, a health department official said.

Four more fatalities raised the coronavirus death toll to 8,227, he said.

The daily positivity rate stood at 0.82 per cent, marginally up from 0.77 per cent on the previous day, as the fresh cases were detected from 71,749 sample tests in the last 24 hours.

The infection rate among people below 18 years of age is at 13.49 per cent as 80 new patients are children and adolescents, the official said.

Of the fresh cases, 346 were reported from quarantine centres and the remaining 247 detected during contact tracing.

Khurda district, which comprises the state capital of Bhubaneswar, registered the highest number of new cases at 290, followed by Cuttack (84).

Khurda and Cuttack districts together accounted for 63.06 per cent of the 593 fresh patients, he said.

Eight districts - Boudh, Gajapati, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada and Rayagada - did not report any new case in the last 24 hours.

Two patients each from Khurda and Cuttack succumbed to the infection during the period, the official said.

Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have so far died due to comorbidities.

At least 557 people were cured of the disease since Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,16,165, he said.

Odisha now has 4,967 active cases.

The state has thus far conducted over 2.03 crore sample tests, and the overall positivity rate stands at 5.05 per cent.

Altogether, 90,41,213 people have received both doses of the COVID vaccines, the official said.

Meanwhile, the state government asked all the district collectors and municipal commissioners to form committees for issuance of COVID-19 death certificates to family members of the deceased for disbursal of compensation.

The state government had announced that it would provide a financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to the next of kin of each of those who died due to COVID-19.

