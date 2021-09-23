Odisha logs 644 new COVID-19 cases, 7 fresh fatalities

Bhubaneswar, Sep 23 (PTI) Odisha Thursday reported 644 new COVID-19 cases, including 72 children, taking the tally to 10,22,594 while seven fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 8,157, a health department official said.

The new cases were detected in 24 of the state’s 30 districts, with 375 reported from different quarantine centres while the remaining 269 were local contact cases.

Khurda district of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part reported the highest 283 new cases followed by Cuttack (77) and Balasore (34). The new cases included 72 children and adolescents whose rate of infection stands at 11.18 per cent, he said.

Health and Family Welfare department said seven COVID-19 deaths were reported from Angul, Cuttack, Jajpur, Khurda, Nabarangpur, Puri and Sundergarh districts which pushed the death toll to 8,157.

This apart, 53 other COVID-19 patients have also died due to comorbidities, he said.

Odisha currently has 5,713 active COVID-19 cases while 10,08,671 patients including 445 on Wednesday, recovered from the highly infectious disease.

The state has thus far conducted over 1.95 crore sample tests including 72,193 on Wednesday. Odisha’s positivity rate stands at 5.2 per cent.

Odisha has so far administered over 2.87 crore COVID-19 vaccines doses of which 77,10,601 beneficiaries have taken both doses. PTI AAM RG RG