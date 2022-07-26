Odisha Logs 662 New COVID-19 Cases, Two Fresh Fatalities

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,07,911 on Tuesday as 662 more people, including 104 children, tested positive for the infection; while two fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 9,135, a health bulletin said.

The state had recorded 739 cases and a fatality on Monday.

Khurda district, where the state capital Bhubaneswar is situated, reported the highest number of fresh infections at 152, followed by 142 in Sundargarh. Balasore and Angul districts reported one fatality each.

Odisha now has 7,054 active cases, while 12,91,669 people have recovered from the infection to date, including 1,006 in the last 24 hours.

Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

Odisha's daily positivity rate stood at 3.69 per cent as the new cases were detected from 17,959 samples. PTI HMB SBN ACD ACD

