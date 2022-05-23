Odisha logs 7 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar, May 23 (PTI) Odisha recorded seven more coronavirus cases on Monday, raising the tally to 12,88,379, the health department said in a bulletin.

The state had registered 15 new infections on Sunday.

The coronavirus toll remained unchanged at 9,126 as there was no fatality due to the disease in Odisha for three weeks. Fifty-three other Covid-19 patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

The bulletin said that the state has 95 active cases.

Altogether 22 patients have recuperated from the disease during the day, taking the number of cured people to 12,79,105.

The daily positivity rate was 0.06 per cent and 12,549 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, the bulletin stated. PTI HMB NN NN

