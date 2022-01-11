Odisha logs 7,071 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest one-day spike in seven months

Bhubaneswar, Jan 11 (PTI) Odisha recorded 7,071 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a sharp rise of 46 per cent over the previous day and the biggest one-day spike in over seven months, the Health Department said.

The tally climbed to 10.83 lakh with the latest infections, which include 707 children, a bulletin issued by the department said.

Odisha’s death toll mounted to 8,469 with one more fatality reported from Bolangir district. PTI HMB RBT RBT

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)