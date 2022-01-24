Odisha logs 7,291 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

Bhubaneswar, Jan 24 (PTI) Odisha reported 7,291 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing the tally to 12,11,951, while the death toll mounted to 8,525 with five more fatalities, the Health Department said in a bulletin. The state had registered 8,520 single-day cases and six deaths on Sunday.

Odisha Congress president Niranjan Patnaik said in a tweet on Monday that he had tested positive. Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik had also said late on Sunday that he was hospitalised after contracting the virus.

Odisha now has 81,765 active cases, and 11,21,608 patients have so far recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

The positivity rate stood at 11.77 per cent after 61,969 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

Khurda district, where state capital Bhubaneswar is situated, reported nearly a quarter of the new cases with 1,705 infections, followed by 646 in Sundargarh and 561 in Cuttack, it said. PTI HMB RBT RBT

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)