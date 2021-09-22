Odisha Logs 734 New COVID-19 Cases, Over 75 Lakh Fully Vaccinated

Odisha on Wednesday logged 734 new COVID-19 cases, including 101 children, which pushed the tally to 10,21,950, a health department official said.

On Tuesday the state had reported 462 cases while on Monday it was 510, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 8,150 as four more fatalities were reported from Cuttack, Khurda, Kendrapara and Nayagarh districts, he said.

Of the 734 new cases, 424 were reported from quarantine centres while the remaining 310 were local contact cases.

Khurda district reported the highest of 335 new cases followed by Cuttack (91) and Jagatsinghpur (32). Five districts reported zero cases, he said.

The Test Positivity Rate (TPR), which was 0.80 per cent on Tuesday, slightly increased to 1.05 per cent.

The state now has 5,521 active COVID-19 cases, while 10,08,226 patients including 560 on Tuesday, recovered from the highly infectious disease.

The state has so far conducted over 1.94 crore sample tests including 69,326 on Tuesday. Odisha’s positivity rate stands at 5.18 per cent.

The official said over 75 lakh people out of a target of 3.9 crore beneficiaries in Odisha have been fully inoculated.

Till Tuesday 75,33,882 people have received both the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine while 2,07,95,514 beneficiaries have received single dose, he said, adding that over 2.83 crore doses have so far been administered.

The state government appealed to the people to come forward for the second dose of the vaccine as Odisha set a new target of administering at least 4 lakh doses daily.