Odisha Logs 836 New COVID-19 Cases, One Fresh Fatality

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,18,145 on Saturday as 836 more people, including 148 children, tested positive for the infection, while another fatality pushed the toll to 9,146, a health bulletin said.

The state had logged the same number of cases on Friday.

Sundargarh district reported the highest number of fresh infections at 175, followed by 91 in Khurda district, where state capital Bhubaneswar is located.

The state now has 6,005 active cases, of which 1,461 are in Sundargarh.

As many as 1,011 more people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 13,02,941.

Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities thus far.

The daily positivity rate was at 3.81 per cent as 21,968 samples were tested for the infection in the last 24 hours.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)