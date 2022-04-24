Odisha logs 9 fresh Covid cases

Bhubaneswar, Apr 24 (PTI) Odisha registered nine new coronavirus cases on Sunday, eight more than the previous day's count, taking the tally to 12,87,989, the health department said in a bulletin.

No fatality was reported due to the disease during the day.

The daily positivity rate was 0.05 per cent and the infections were detected out of 18,879 sample tests.

Three children were among those who were afflicted with the disease, the bulletin added.

There are 83 active Covid-19 cases while 11 patients have recovered from the diease on Sunday.

The state had logged a single positive coronavirus case and no death on Saturday.

The toll remained unchanged at 9,124. Fifty-three other Covid-19 patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to official data.

The state has registered 12,87,989 cases till now, out of which 12,78,729 people have recovered till date. PTI HMB NN NN

