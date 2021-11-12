Odisha Man Gets 14-year Jail Term For Raping Minor

An Odisha court on Friday sentenced a 60-year-old man to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a girl seven years ago.

A POCSO court in Cuttack also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on Ajay Samal and directed the District Legal Services Authority to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the rape survivor, who is an orphan.

The District Childline received information on November 23, 2014, that a girl was raped. It rescued the minor and lodged an FIR with the Mahila Police, Special Public Prosecutor Ramesh Chandra Mohanty said.

