Odisha man gets life imprisonment for beheading brother

Baripada (Odisha), Jan 18 (PTI) A court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Friday sentenced a 55-year-old man to life imprisonment for beheading his brother nine years ago.

Baripada Additional District Judge Prabir Chaudhury also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on Gaya Dehuri, Additional Public Prosecutor Krushna Chandra Das said.

On December 20, 2013, Dehuri had beheaded his elder brother and critically wounded his sister-in-law with an axe over a family feud. PTI COR HMB ACD ACD

