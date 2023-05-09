Odisha: Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Killing Sister-in-law

Quick links:
The court convicted him based on the statements of 18 witnesses and medical reports.
A court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday sentenced a 35-year-old man to life imprisonment for killing his sister-in-law.
Additional District Judge Suresh Chandra Pradhan sentenced Jagannath Naik to life imprisonment, besides imposing a fine of Rs 5,000 on him.
Naik, a resident of Brundabanpur village in Jharpokhria police station area, murdered his sister-in-law Sukadevi Naik with an axe following a quarrel, in January 2019.
The court convicted him based on the statements of 18 witnesses, and medical reports, Additional Public Prosecutor Krushna Chandra Das said.
