Odisha: Man Spends Two Days In Jungle After Denied Entry To Quarantine Centre

A migrant labourer spent two days in jungle after allegedly being denied entry to a quarantine centre in his village in Behrampur Odisha. The migrant who returned from Chennai approached the police and block office to seek help but couldn't get any assistance and landed himself in the jungle, a local from the area informed.

"He came from Chennai. He went to the police and block office but no one helped. Then, he went to the jungle." the village local told ANI. The police later took him to the quarantine centre.

COVID-19 cases in Odisha

Odisha on Saturday reported its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases after 173 more people tested positive for the disease, taking the tally in the state to 2,781, a health department official said. Of the 173 cases, 150 were in quarantine centres, where people returning from different states are staying. Twenty-three others were detected with the infection during contact-tracing exercises, he said.

A total of 156 people had tested positive for COVID- 19 on June 2, which was the highest number of cases reported in a day till Friday. As many as 112 patients also recovered from the disease on Saturday, the official said. The fresh cases were reported from 14 districts. The maximum of 64 was reported in Ganjam, followed by 19 in Jajpur, 13 each in Cuttack and Mayurbhanj, 11 each in Balasore and Bolangir and 10 in Gajapati.

(With inputs from agency)