Odisha Minister Naba Das' Death: Bullet Wound On Left Side Of Chest, Says Hospital

Hours after being shot by an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police, Odisha Health Minister Naba Das succumbed to the bullet injuries on Sunday evening. Apollo Hospital, where he was admitted with gunshot wounds to the left chest, in a statement confirmed the news of his death.

The full statement of Apollo Hospital here:-

A team of doctors led by Dr Debashish Nayak immediately attended to and operated on him. On operating was found that a single bullet had entered and exited the body, injuring the heart and left lung and causing massive internal bleeding and injury. The injuries were repaired, and steps were taken to improve the pumping of the heart. He was given urgent ICU care. But despite best of efforts, he could not be revived and succumbed to his injuries.

Aged 60, Das was targeted when he was getting out of his car at Gandhi Chhak to attend a programme in the Jharsuguda district. Gopal Das - the Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police - had fired at him from point blank range, and he had fallen unconscious. One more was injured in the incident.

Initially, Das was admitted to the Jharsuguda district headquarters hospital, but later, airlifted to Apollo hospital in Bhubaneswar for treatment.