Odisha Minister Urges Jharkhand Govt Not To Exclude Odia From Teachers' Training Course

The Odisha School and Mass Education Minister took note of the exclusion of Odia from the curriculum of the Teacher's training course for primary teachers in Jharkhand and has voiced their concern on the same. Taking cognisance of the issue, the Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Friday had written to Jharkhand School Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto regarding the exclusion of Odia language. Dash wrote in his letter that the advertising released on September 20 by the Jharkhand Academic Council had caused doubt in the minds of Jharkhand's Odia speakers.

"Odia Language has been excluded from the 7th paper in this advertisement for Primary School Teachers' Training, but languages like Sanskrit, Bengali, Urdu, Ho, Mundari, Sanathali, and Kudmali have been included. This has generated an atmosphere of disagreement, suspicion, and discomfort, which has sparked debate among Odia speakers " he said to ANI.

'Odisha and Jharkhand have historical links, Odia should not be excluded'

Dash highlighted the historical connection between the two states and didn’t forget to remind the state that their second language is Odia, which connects with the Odia speaking people living in Jharkhand or with the people who have migrated to Jharkhand, Odisha’s neighbour for work purposes. He added, "Everyone knows that the people of Jharkhand and Odisha have a long history of shared cultural heritage and identity. The people of both states had fought courageously to free themselves from British domination. Jharkhand's government has correctly realised the significance of this historical link and has designated Odia as the state's second language."

Speaking about Naveen Pattnaik led the Odisha government, he said that Odisha is also funding around 160 teachers to teach Odia in areas like Sadheikala, Kharsawan.



"Our Government is also funding near about 160 teachers through Utkal Sammilani to impart education in Odia in the Odia speaking tracts like Sadheikala, Kharsawan, etc. Around 35 Odia schools are also running in the state with the patronages of government," Dash further said in a statement.

He also demanded that the Jharkhand government, led by CM Hemant Soren, should take the necessary steps to restore and reclaim the trust and faith of Odia speakers. "Hopefully, the action under the leadership of chief minister will prove that the policy of a welfare state not only shows a human face but palpably animates itself with the emotive rhythm of a human heart," Dash added.

With ANI Inputs

Image: ANI