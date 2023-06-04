Odisha Mishap: Russia's Putin Offers Condolences To Prez Murmu, PM Modi Over Loss Of Lives

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the tragic train accident that took place in Odisha on Friday. Putin joined the list of world leaders who expressed grief over the devastating incident. According to the statement released by Kremlin on Saturday, Putin offered condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and the victims of the train accident. On Friday, the state of Odisha witnessed India’s worst rail disaster in two decades. At least 288 people died in the accident sending shockwaves to the entire nation.

“Vladimir Putin sent his condolences to President of India Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the deadly train collision in the Indian state of Odisha,” Kremlin stated in a statement. “We share the grief of those who lost their loved ones in this tragic accident and wish a speedy recovery to all the injured,” the message further reads. The Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov also offered his condolences to the families of the victims. “Deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the tragic train derailment in Odisha. Speedy recovery to the injured,” Alipov wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to Twitter to express his grief. “On behalf of myself and the people of Ukraine, I express my deepest condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi and all relatives and friends of those killed in the train accident in the state of Odisha. We share the pain of your loss. We wish a speedy recovery for all those injured,” Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter. Japanese PM Fumio Kishida also expressed his sadness over the whole ordeal. “PM Modi @narendramodi, I am deeply saddened by the news of the loss of many precious lives and the injuries in the train accident in the State of Odisha,” Kishida tweeted. On behalf of the Government of Japan and its people, I would like to express our heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives and their bereaved families. I also pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured,” he further added.

What happened in Odisha?

On Friday, a passenger train derailed and struck two other trains in the Balasore district of Odisha. The two trains involved were the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express train and Yeswantpur–Howrah Superfast Express train. Preliminary investigation revealed that it was the Coromandel Express that derailed after getting crashed into a goods train parked there instead of the main line ahead of the Bahanagar Bazar station. The coach of the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express capsized after crashing into the derailed train that had scattered on the adjacent track. The devastating incident led to the death of at least 288 people. This is one of the major train tragedies the country has witnessed after the 1981 Bihar train derailment, which led to the death of at least 800 people.