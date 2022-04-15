Odisha MLAs visit INS Chilka

Bhubaneswar, Apr 15 (PTI) Members of the Odisha assembly visited the INS Chilka naval training facility on Friday.

Eighty-two lawmakers, led by Speaker SN Patro, visited the Indian Navy facility as part of an initiative to make India's maritime glory popular.

The day-long programme included a presentation on aspects related recruitment and training of sailors, a visit to training facilities and living spaces of trainees, as well as witnessing training activities conducted at INS Chilka, officials said.

Aspects related to coastal security, and civil-military liaison with emphasis on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations were discussed during the presentation, they said.

Cmde NP Pradeep, the Commanding Officer of INS Chilka, apprised the guests of the recent technological developments in the Navy towards ensuring maritime security of the nation.

State government officials also visited the facility along with the MLAs The speaker said that Odisha is proud that the premier training establishment is located in the state. The bedrock of a sailor's journey in the Navy is laid here, he added. PTI AAM SOM SOM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)