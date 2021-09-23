Odisha Municipality Sets Up Processing Plant To Recycle Fish Waste

The fish waste will no longer be useless in Hinjili town in Odisha's Ganjam district as the civic body authorities have set up a processing plant to recycle it into value-added products, mainly liquid fertiliser, an official said on Thursday.

The composting unit will process the waste and produce fish amino acid, an organic compound used by farmers to increase yield, Hinjili Municipality executive officer Manoranjan Sahu said.

"Around 20-25 kg of waste is collected from fish markets in the municipality area every day, and its processing has been started on an experimental basis," he said.

The fish amino acid would be produced after 21 days of processing of the waste, he said, adding that around Rs 5 lakh has been invested to set up the unit and install two grinding machines.

A nine-member women’s self-help group has been trained to process fish waste, Sahu said.

The civic body authorities are also exploring possibilities of processing chicken waste, he added.

