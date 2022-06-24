Odisha: Naxal Camp Busted In Kalahandi District, Two IEDs Recovered

Odisha Police busted a Naxal camp, on Thursday, during a search operation launched in the M Rampur area in the Kalahandi district. According to the police’s official statement, during the search operation, a group of CPI (Maoist) cadre started firing from LMG and other automatic weapons. The search party retaliated, due to which the Naxals had to retract from their camp.

During the search, two IEDs, one booby trap, detonators, a large number of umbrellas, solar plate, water jerkin, torchlight, charger, bag, Maoist banners, soap, electric wire, medicines, contraceptive pills, polythene sheets and other camp articles were recovered, the statement read.

Operations in the area have now amplified. The presence of senior Naxal leaders like Nikhil, Bunty, Dasru, Mamata, and other cadres amounting to 30 people is suspected in the area. More teams of SOG have been stationed in the area to capture these Naxals.

Previous incidents in the state

Six vehicles used in road construction were set on fire by Naxalites earlier in May in the Kalahandi district of Odisha's Tala Pipili village, which is within the jurisdiction of Bhawanipatna Sadar police station. The contractor was instructed to ignite the vehicles by more than 40 Naxals who had arrived at the Tala Pipili village, according to the police. This the Naxals said was due to low-quality work. Eventually, the Naxals set the vehicles on fire and took off. Before leaving the area, they also left a banner and some letters.

In Odisha earlier, three CRPF troops were killed in a Naxal attack in Odisha’s Naupada district. The state government through the police announced an ex-gratia award of 20 lakh rupees to the martyr’s family and promised a relentless counterattack against these Naxals.

The Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik expressed his sadness and condolences on the demise of the CRPF personnel. Taking to Twitter, Patnaik wrote that he was shocked at the unfortunate incident that had befallen in Nuapada District where 3 CRPF jawans laid down their lives fighting the Maoists valiantly. He offered his condolences to the families of the brave hearts through Twitter.

Shocked at the unfortunate incident in Nuapada District where 3 CRPF jawans laid down their lives fighting the Maoists valiantly.



My condolences to the families of the bravehearts. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 21, 2022

(With inputs from ANI)