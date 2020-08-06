Odisha Observes A Silent Prayer To Show Gratitude To The COVID-19 Warriors

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik led a one-minute silent prayer on Wednesday as a tribute to the COVID-19 warriors who sacrificed their lives in line of duty. The state of Odisha offered this prayer at 6 pm on Wednesday.

Silent prayer for COVID Frontliners

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik encouraged people across the state to pay tribute to the coronavirus warriors who lost their lives while saving others. The health workers and police personnel are at the frontline and are working hard to save lives and prevent the spread of the virus. People were asked to pray for the COVID warriors.

People all over the state, including the employees of numerous public and private organizations, also participated in the silent prayer to express gratitude. CM Naveen Patnaik followed the payer by an oath-taking ceremony which was aimed at reminding the citizens to act responsibly and follow the COVID-19 protocols in order to keep themselves and their families safe and to support and respect the officials who are in the frontline of this battle against coronavirus. He himself administrated the oath to the citizens of Odisha.

He also tweeted a video of the entire ceremony. Check out his tweet here:

Leading a silent prayer to commemorate supreme sacrifices of #CovidWarriors. #OdishaOath4CovidWarriors https://t.co/7CGZ56uWNt — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 5, 2020

"The Fight against Covid-19 has been going on for the past five months, Today, the number of cured patients in the state has risen to 25,000 and it's happened due to the sacrifices of COVID warriors as they risked their lives to serve the people of Odisha. In Odisha Twenty-five frontline workers have sacrificed their lives in this battle, setting a unique example of service, sacrifice and humanity," said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Coronavirus in Odisha

Odisha currently has a total of 39,018 confirmed coronavirus cases out of which 13,055 are active and 25, 738 have recovered. The death toll in Odisha is at 225. India currently has 19,64,536 confirmed COVID-19 cases of which 5,95,501 are active cases and 13,28,336 have recovered while the coronavirus death toll is at 40,699.

(With inputs from ANI)