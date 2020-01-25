Odisha: Officials Conduct A Full Dress Rehearsal Of 2020 Republic Day Parade

Ahead of Republic Day, 48 contingents in Odisha's Bhubaneswar conducted a full dress rehearsals of the parade. A senior officer who reviewed the rehearsals said that the performances were outstanding.

The participating contingent included the Odisha Police, the Army, CRPF, RPF, and all other uniform services of Odisha like fire services, NCC, along with scouts and guides from many schools, the officer informed.

He further said that the program is much more grand, compared to previous years, partly because the contingents have decided to march in a 'column form' rather than the 'line form'.