Odisha: One more held in lady teacher murder case, another policeman suspended

Bhubaneswar, Oct 21 (PTI) The Odisha Police on Thursday arrested another person in the kidnap and murder case of a woman school teacher, while normal life was affected in the state's Bolangir district due to a bandh called by the opposition BJP to protest against the incident and press for its demand for the resignation of a minister for allegedly patronising the prime accused.

An inspector-rank officer was also suspended in connection with the case.

The police had on Wednesday confirmed that the half-burnt and partly decomposed body exhumed from the playground of a private English medium school is that of the 24-year-old teacher who was missing since October 8 and it was a planned murder by the arrested prime accused, the president of the institute's managing committee.

One person who was earlier detained and had allegedly helped the prime accused bury the lady teacher’s body on the intervening night of October 8 and 9 was arrested on Thursday, a police officer said.

With this, altogether two persons were arrested in connection with the kidnap and murder of the woman who was a resident of Bolangir district and worked in that school in Kalahandi district.

On the motive behind the crime, DIG of northern range, Deepak Kumar, on Wednesday said the prime accused had a grudge against the lady teacher as she was aware of his two extra-marital affairs and had warned that she would expose him.

Opposition parties have been demanding resignation of Minister of State for Home D S Mishra, alleging that the prime accused is close to him and that was why he was able to escape on Sunday night from Titlagarh police barrack in Bolangir district, where he was kept in detention in connection with "abduction" of the teacher. He was arrested on October 19 from a sugarcane field where he was hiding.

Meanwhile, Damu Parija, the inceptor-in-charge (IIC) of Kegaon police station of Kalahandi district was placed under suspension "with immediate effect for his gross misconduct and dereliction of duty”, an order issued by the state police headquarters said.

The family members of the woman teacher had alleged that the IIC of Kegaon police station did not register a missing complaint that was submitted by them a day after she had gone missing on October 8, and shooed them away.

They finally lodged their complaint at Sindekela police station on October 13.

Earlier, the DIG Northern range had suspended three constables of the Balangir District Police on charges of dereliction of duty. They were held responsible for the escape of the prime accused from the Titlagarh police barrack on Sunday night.

The DIG Deepak Kumar visited the school playground along with Bolangir SP Kausalkar Nitin Dagudu on Thursday.

Meanwhile, normal life was affected in Bolangir district on Thursday following a bandh called by the BJP. Business establishments remained closed and only a few vehicles were seen on the roads of Bolangir town due to the 12-hour bandh that began at 6 am.

A similar bandh was observed by the party on Wednesday in Kalahandi district.

As per the police, the prime accused had asked the teacher to come to the school for some official work on October 8. He had given her a lift in his car from Chandotara in Bolangir district, following which she was untraceable. Her half-burnt and mutilated body was later found in a pit on the school premises on Tuesday.

Though the accused claimed he had thrown her mobile phone into the pit, it is yet to be found. Police said the phone might contain some vital evidence.

Alleging that the accused is a close aide of Minister of State for Home D S Mishra, the opposition BJP and Congress demanded his resignation and a CBI probe into the incident.

A number of protests were organised by opposition parties across the state against the incident in the past few days.

The BJP also submitted a memorandum to the Odisha Human Rights Commission demanding a thorough probe into the incident.

The National Commission for Women had suggested that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik remove Mishra and Law Minister Pratap Jena from the council of ministers to enable the police to conduct a free and fair investigation.

The ruling BJD attacked the NCW for this, asking it not to behave like a political party.

“@NCWIndia has become a joke and behaving in a partisan manner. You have jumped the gun even before the investigation is completed. How many ministers have you demanded should be removed from UP, MP, Bihar &Assam for rapidly rising crimes against women there?” BJD spokesperson Sulata Deo said in a Twitter post. PTI AAM NN NN

