Odisha: Pangolin Found Under COVID-positive Man's Possession; To Be Tested For The Virus

A coronavirus test was conducted on a pangolin that was recently rescued from a COVID-19 positive man in Bangriposi area in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. If the scaled animal tests positive, it would be kept in isolation, Animal Rescue officials informed. Else, it would be released into a nearby forest, officials told ANI.

“We recovered a pangolin from Bangriposi area. The accused, who was in possession of it, was #COVID19 positive. Today, the pangolin was tested. If found to be positive, it'll be kept in isolation. Otherwise, it'll be released into the forest,” Animal Rescue secretary Vanoomitra Acharya told news agency ANI.

Odisha: #COVID19 testing of a pangolin, that was recovered from the possession of a man in Mayurbhanj, was done yesterday. The accused had tested positive for COVID. pic.twitter.com/Y1Mxys8L3P — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2021

COVID-19 in animals

Pangolins, sometimes known as scaly anteaters, are mammals found majorly in Africa and Asia. The species are increasingly being targeted for their keratin made scales, which are deemed to be used for medicinal purposes in China. There is no scientific evidence to testify the same. Meanwhile, as cases of coronavirus surge, the scientific community is contesting the role of pangolins and other intermediary animals in the virus’ transmission.

Earlier this month, animals at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad have tested positive for COVID-19 caused by novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Several Asiatic lions at Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad showed mild symptoms of the disease that has rocked the world since it originated in China in December 2019.

As per a statement by CSIR-CCMB, zoo authorities collected the lions' nasal and throat samples which later turned out to be positive. However, it also said that the genomes of the samples were not concerning. APFCC and Director of Zoos in Telangana, Dr S Kukrety, the lions have now been isolated at the zoo from the other animals and are receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic is still wreaking havoc across the nation. On May 13, the caseload of infections surged to 2,33,40,938 with over 2,54,197 deaths. At present, there are 37,04,099 active cases while a total of 1,93,82,642 have recovered till now. Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of infections with over 51,79,929 cases, followed by Karnataka which has reported over 20,13,193 cases till now. The third most affected state is Kerala with more than registered COVID 19,67,405 cases.

