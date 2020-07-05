Paradip Port Becomes No. 1 In India Clocking 25.73 MN MT Cargo Amid Lockdown: PPT Chairman

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the supply chain across the country with the imposition of lockdown, the maritime supply chain has also been affected badly with not only India but many countries across the world imposing lockdowns in the wake of the pandemic. However, amid the health crisis and the consequential lockdown, the Paradip Port of Odisha has clocked a remarkable 25.73 Million Metric Tonnes cargo handling mark in the first quarter and emerged as the number one port in India, said Paradip Port Trust Chairman, Rinkesh Roy.

"Paradip Port has become the number one major port of India in terms of cargo handling. In the first quarter, we did 25.73 million tonnes (MMT) and this was despite the setbacks of economical shutdown and global supply chain disruption. We managed to do a recovery in June," Roy told ANI.

He further asserted that the port has been adding immense capacity in the past five to six years and will further add capacity till 2024 to become one of the Indian ports achieving global scale efficiency.

"Close to 65 million tonnes of capacity has been added or will be getting added by December 2020. Another 25 million tonne capacity will be added by 2024. In this period maximum capacity addition is taking place" Roy said.

"The port will soon achieve global efficiency and benchmark to global bulk handling ports," he added.

