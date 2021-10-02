Odisha Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

Odisha Saturday paid rich tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and the country’s second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries.

Meetings, cleanliness drives, competitions among students, and other programmes were held in several places during the day.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also participated in several events to mark the occasion He inaugurated several facilities of the Saraswati Sishu Mandir and joined a padayatra in Dhenkanal district.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal participated in a meeting in the Odisha Assembly premises along with others and garlanded the statue of the Father of the Nation.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid floral tribute to the Mahatma’s statue in Naveen Niwas premises and also released a book “Gandhi in Odisha”. The book written in English contains articles on Mahatma Gandhi’s visit to the state and his special bonding with the people of Odisha.

“On this occasion, let’s reaffirm our commitment to nurture and spread his immoral ideals of Ahimsa among people while creating a new order in path of peace and non-violence,” Patnaik said in a Twitter post.

The chief minister also mentioned on the micro-blogging site “Humble tributes to former Prime Minister & legendary statesman #LalBahadurShastri on his birth anniversary. His golden words, #JaiJawanJaiKisan will continue to inspire us in the process of national building.” While the observance of the day was limited in educational institutes due to COVID-19 guidelines, political parties organised special functions in their respective headquarters here.

