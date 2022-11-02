Odisha Police Disposes Of Ganja Worth Rs 90 Lakh

The Odisha Police on Wednesday disposed of over two tonnes of seized ganja by setting it on fire.

The action was taken as per a decision taken by a high-level drug disposal committee led by IGP, Southern Range, Satyabrata Bhoi, an official release said.

The cannabis, which was earlier seized by the Special Task Force from various parts of the state, was worth around Rs 90 lakh.

It was set on fire at an incinerator in Arakhapada village in Ganjam district.

