Odisha: Police Lathi-charge At Villagers Protesting Against Proposed JSW Plant

In a shocking development from Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district, local police on Friday were seen charging batons at people in the Dhinkia village, who were allegedly protesting over the proposed Jindal Steel Works Limited (JSW) steel plant site in the district. Several villagers, including women, reportedly received severe injuries.

As per reports, the conflict escalated at the JSW project site at Dhinkia when police were removing betel vine plantations, following which, villagers confronted the police in order to protect their crops. Later, police charges batons to disperse the agitating villagers.

Defending the police action, Additional SP of Jagatsinghpur, Umesh Panda told ANI, "Today around 11 am, over 500 people of the village assembled unlawfully. They were not having any permission to do a rally. We told them to go but they misbehaved and assaulted us. We've used minimum force to disperse the crowd."

However, villagers reportedly said that the demolition drive was held without either consulting them or fulfilling their demands. They alleged that demolition was unreasonable and an attempt of land acquisition by the administration for the project.

Villagers protest at proposed JSW plant site

Earlier on December 20, last year, a group of people in Jagatsinghpur district had confronted the police, dug a trench around a village besides erecting bamboo barricades, following an effort of the administration to demarcate the boundary of a newly created village close to the proposed JSW plant site.

Authorities have created Mahala village after carving out some portion of Dhinkia village, which was the epicentre of a movement against setting up of a factory by South Korean steel major Posco a decade ago. The government has planned to allot land to JSW from other villages, barring Dhinkia. Though there is no plan to displace any family from Dhinkia for the project, the people of the area have been opposing the bifurcation of the village.

(With Agency Inputs)