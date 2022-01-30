Odisha Police nabs 3 cybercriminals wanted in 20 states

Bhubaneswar, Jan 29 (PTI) Odisha Police on Saturday arrested three cybercriminals from Jharkhand who were wanted in over 170 cases in 20 states, a senior officer said.

The accused were identified as Pradhum Kumar Mandal, Krishna Kumar Mandal and Chetlal Mandal. They were living in a rented house in Bhubaneswar since December last year, Additional Director General of Police, Crime Branch, Sanjeeb Panda told reporters here.

He said that 33 SIM cards of Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal telecom circles, 11 mobile phones, two laptops, a tablet and two debit cards have been seized from their possession.

"The trio defrauded people from across the country. They have contacted 4,38,834 people from various states including Odisha through bulk SMSes and voice calls pretending to be bank officials to get bank details from gullible customers in the name of updating KYC.

"They purchased hundreds of pre-activated SIM cards and frequently changed and used them on different handsets so that they are not traced. After getting credentials of bank customers, they siphoned off money from their accounts via digital payment platforms," he added. PTI AAM ACD ACD

