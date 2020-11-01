Odisha Police Picks Up OTV CFO Without Notice, Co-worker Questions 'inhuman' Treatment

Days after journalist Ramesh Rath of regional news channel OTV was targeted by Odisha Police, in a further escalation, the CFO of OTV Manoranjan Sarangi was also taken into custody on Sunday morning without any prior intimation. Another journalist of the channel Arindam, while speaking with Republic Media Network, said that the CFO was picked up forcefully by police like a dreaded criminal, without even letting him carry his necessary medicines.

Arindam said that the CFO Sarangi is an elderly person and also has a 92-year-old mother, dependent on him. He said that the CFO was questioned by the crime branch several times before and he had cooperated with the police always, despite that the police picked him up today without any notice.

"Through your channel Republic, we are asking the DG, we are asking the crime branch top officials, what is the fault of Manoranjan Sarangi? Why was he picked up inhumanly by the crime branch officials from his house early morning today? Is he a dreaded criminal? Is he a militant? He is a diabetic patient. Is this the way?" Arindam, the journalist raised questions while speaking with Republic Media Network.

He also opined that if there was any fault of the CFO, then he should have been given notice and inform the family members before taking him into custody, adding that now nobody is aware of his whereabouts.

Senior journalist of OTV picked up earlier

On October 15, senior journalist Ramesh Rath of the OTV was also abruptly picked up by the Odisha Police and was released a few hours later. The news organisation had then claimed that the move has come after Ramesh Rath had broken the news of RTI activists' expose on Odisha CM's aerial survey of flood-hit areas on August 31.

Rath had claimed that only one OSS Air Management helicopter had taken off from the Bhubaneswar Airport at 10:12 AM and it had returned by 10:31 AM. Raising questions on the time taken by the CM for the aerial survey (19 minutes as per RTI response) in the flood-hit areas, the channel claimed that no VVIP movement was reported on that day. The news channel had tried contacting the state government but did not receive any response to the queries raised by the news channel.

Rath was taken to Keonjhar police station and OTV said that the Police claimed that he was picked up for interrogation on a case related to the circulation of an obscene video clip of a sitting female MP during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Police added that Rath's name came up during the investigation of that case, alleging that he is the one who provided video details. OTV journalist R Mishra who had then spoken with Republic had said that the Odisha police did not have any arrest warrant but they barged into OTV office under the garb of searching for any proofs, despite the news organisation being functioning responsibly for 23 years.

