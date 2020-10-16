Odisha Police Picks Up OTV Reporter After 'RTI Expose' On CM Patnaik's Aerial Survey

A journalist named Ramesh Rath, working in OTV, was allegedly picked up by the Odisha Police and was released a few hours later. OTV has alleged that the Keonjhar police picked him up without a warrant and had also arrived at their office for a search operation. However, Police did not have a search warrant for the same, claims OTV. The news organisation claims that the move has come after Ramesh Rath broke the news of RTI activists' expose to Odisha CM's aerial survey of flood-hit areas on August 31.

Speaking to Republic TV, R Mishra, News Editor of OTV said, "This is not the first time that OTV is being targeted. Ramesh Rath was the journalist who broke the news about the RTI response on CM Naveen Patnaik's aerial survey. After a day, while he was on his way to the office, Keonjhar police picks him up in a van and they cease his two mobile phones and drags him to the Police station. No one is informed why is he been booked, whether they have an FIR lodged against him. Our anchor informed us about the incident, so we confirmed from the Commissioner of Police."

He continued, "There is a case of circulation of an obscene video clip of a sitting female MP during 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Two OTV journalists and few BJP leaders were involved and we cooperated during the investigation. But now, Keonjhar police came to the OTV office yesterday and said that they will search the office premises. When we asked if they have a warrant, the Inspector of Keonjhar police station said that Police have powers to enter and search as part of an investigation. Since yesterday, Police have parked a vehicle in our compound and have said that they will go only when they search the premises. OTV is being targeted individually."

About the RTI expose story, Mishra said, "Some RTI activists have raised questions on CM Naveen Patnaik's aerial survey on August 31. They have asked what areas did the CM visit in just 19 minutes of air travel. They have also asked about what capacity helicopter was used that was able to wrap up an aerial survey in 19 minutes. We have raised these questions, but CM's office has not responded."

What is the statement by the Police?

Keonjhar police have said that he was picked up for interrogation on a case related to the circulation of an obscene video clip of a sitting female MP during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Police added that Rath's name came up during the investigation of that case, alleging that he is the one who provided video details. Police also said that after questioning, Rath was released within a few hours.

What is the RTI expose?

Rath broke a news on CM Naveen Patnaik's aerial survey on August 31, based on RTI responses. He claimed that only one OSS Air Management helicopter had taken off from the Bhubaneswar Airport at 10:12 AM and it had returned by 10:31 AM. Raising questions on the time taken by the CM for the aerial survey (19 minutes) in the flood-hit areas, the channel claimed that no VVIP movement was reported on that day.

What has AAI said?

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has also released a statement and said that they have written a letter to the Joint Secretary to Odisha Chief Minister providing details about the Chief Minister’s air travel. AAI added that VVIP only includes President, Vice President, Prime Minister of India and Foreign Heads of state/Govt and CMs are not included.

