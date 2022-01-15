Odisha Police Recovers Huge Quantity Of Explosives Suspected To Be Left By Maoists

After Delhi and Punjab, a huge quantity of explosives, suspected to be left behind by Maoists, was found in Odisha's Malkangiri district on Friday, police said. Among the materials found were four tiffin bombs, 20 web belts, 19 jungle caps and a large number of medicines. Superintendent of Police Nitesh Wadhwan informed that the explosives were found in a forest near Maribeda and Nademanjari villages in the Jodamba police station area.

The police are suspecting Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee Maoists cadres behind the recovery:

"We are suspecting that these explosives belonged to Maoist cadres of AOBSZC (Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee) and were intended to be used against civilians and security forces," he said.

The bomb was detected during a combing operation in Swabhiman Anchal at Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border, personnel of the Special Operation Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF). It is also suspected that the Maoists fled the area, leaving behind the explosives, due to the combing operation, the officer said.

This is the third seizure of items belonging to Maoists from the area in the last one month, Wadhwan said. In the wake of the seizures, further combing and search operations are underway in the area, he added.

Delhi, Punjab & Chhattisgarh bomb threat

At 10:30 AM on Friday, the Delhi Police received a call regarding the suspicious bag. Soon thereafter, Special Cell officials rushed to the site and called in the bomb detection and disposal team of the National Security Guard (NSG) along with the fire tender. The market was vacated and the area was cordoned off within minutes of learning about the bomb threat.

Later, an improvised explosive device (IED) blast rocked Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district. The incident took place between 12.30 pm and 1 pm on Friday near Patkalbeda village under the Rowghat police station area when a team of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)’s 33rd battalion was out for railway line protection duty. 3 Personnel of the SSB have been reported injured in the incident.

On the same day, the Amritsar STF also recovered 5kg RDX from Attari's village Dhanoa Kala, in the morning of January 14. The bomb was defused by the Bomb Disposal Squad present on the spot. Besides the RDX, the forces also recovered six rounds of AK 47 rifle, two grenades, three UBGL, seven detonators, three fuses, a bag and a pouch.