Odisha Police seizes brown sugar worth Rs 3 crore, 3 revolvers & Rs 65 lakh cash

Bhubaneswar, Jan 25 (PTI) The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police has seized brown sugar worth over Rs 3 crore, Rs 65 lakh in cash and three revolvers from a rented house in Nayagarh district, a senior officer said.

The STF arrested one accused and two others were in the police scanner, said ADGP, Crime Branch, Sanjeev Panda, adding that the STF also seized some live bullets from the house.

As per reports, the prime accused, stated to be a native of some other district, has been residing in a rented accommodation along with his family members for the last few months. Crime Branch sources said that he has been allegedly involved in drugs peddling business in the area.

The STF team on Monday raided the rented house of the accused and seized the materials.

Refusing to divulge details of the case, the ADGP said that the seizure of 3.1 kg of drugs from Nayagarh was first of its kind in the district.

The seizure items included brown sugar 3.1 kg, cash of Rs 65.32 lakh, three 7 MM pistol, 7 magazine, 43 rounds of 7 mm ammunition, one note counting machine, 4 mobile phones and one tablet set, the STF said.

In this connection, a case has been registered under NDPS Act 1985 along with Arms Act. The accused will be forwarded to the court later in the day, police said.

Since 2020, in the special drive against narcotic drugs, the STF has seized more than 47 kg of brown sugar and arrested 122 drug dealers/peddlers. Similarly since 2020, in drive against illegal arms, the STF has seized 67 firearms. PTI AAM RG RG

