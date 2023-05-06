Odisha: President Droupadi Murmu's Address At MSCB University Witnesses Abrupt Power Cut

President Droupadi Murmu was delivering a speech at the 12th convocation ceremony of Maharaja Chandra Bhanja Deo University in Mayurbhanj, when the power was cut abruptly for almost 10 minutes. The auditorium went dark but the President showed composure when she didn’t stop and continued her speech making use of the light coming from the podium.

The power outage was confirmed later by the Odisha Information and Public Relations Department.

As the President's address was disrupted by the power outage, she said, “The university is as much in the dark as its beauty. The power is also getting jealous of the success of the university.”

VIDEO | President Droupadi Murmu continued her speech during the power outage at MSCB University in Mayurbhanj’s Baripada. pic.twitter.com/NSchUHbCzG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 6, 2023

The high security programme ran into trouble from 11.56 am to 12.05 pm. It happened only a few minutes into President Murmu's address, but she still spoke because the venue's microphone equipment was unaffected by the outage.

Professor Santosh Tripathy, vice chancellor of the university, sought an apology for the event. "IDCO had built the building and also fixed the generator," he stated. Even though we had a special generator, it wasn't functional. We'll look at the entire situation, he said.

Upon being asked about the outage, the CEO of Tata Power North Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL), Bhaskar Sarkar said, the auditorium's electrical system tripped during the president's speech. This disruption is unrelated to Tata Power in any way, he added.

Despite nothing visible, the entire audience waited patiently to hear President Murmu’s address. She also said that power is playing “hide and seek” with us. President Murmu, who hails from Rairangpur in the Odisha district of Mayurbhanj, is known as the daughter of the soil.