Odisha: President Murmu Visits Similipal Tiger Reserve during 3-day Home State Visit

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday visited Similipal National Park in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district.

Murmu, who is on a three-day visit to her home state starting from Thursday, spent more than two hours in the reserve forest spread over 2,750 square kilometres and was welcomed by authorities of the Similipal Tiger Reserve.

Members of eco-tourism groups, mostly women of Jamuni, Barehipani, Gurguria and Kumari, were actively involved in the President’s jungle safari.

President Droupadi Murmu visited Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj, Odisha. A place with rich biodiversity and wildlife, the tiger reserve is the only natural habitat in the world to protect the rare melanistic tigers popularly known as the black tigers. pic.twitter.com/bzI7kFzcUW — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 5, 2023

During the tour, she had vegetarian lunch at Cahala, an official said.

A vegetarian platter of Odisha delicacies was served to Murmu during her tour in the forest.

She had 'parwal-aloo' (pointed gourd-potato curry), 'drumstick-baigan subji' (drunstick-brinjal curry), 'pakoda' (fritter), 'dal', rice, 'roti', curd, green salad, 'papad', 'makhna kheer' (sweetmeat) and fresh fruits, a member of an eco-tourism group said.

Murmu had on Thursday attended a civic reception at Rairangpur town from where she started her political career.

This was her maiden visit to Rairangpur in the Mayurbhanj district, which is also her birthplace, after assuming the highest constitutional post of the country.

The president is slated to attend the convocation of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University in Baripada on Saturday.