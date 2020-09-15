Odisha: Private Hospitals In 5 Cities To Reserve 50% Beds & 80% ICUs For COVID-19 Patients

Odisha Government issued a notice on Monday to all private hospitals located in 5 major cities with 30 or more beds to reserve 50 per cent beds for COVID-19 patients. They have also asked the hospitals to designate 80 per cent of the beds in the ICU (Intensive Care Units) for COVID patients. The hospitals in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Berhampur and Rourkela have been officially notified by the Odisha State Health and Family Welfare Department. The hospitals also have the option to convert into a COVID-19 hospital and have been instructed to charge the patients as per the cost fixed by the department.

"All the private hospitals having bed strength of 30 or above located in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Berhampur and Rourkela Municipal Corporation limit will mandatorily designate minimum 50 per cent of their general beds and 80 per cent of ICUs for treatment of COVID-19 patients," read the notification.

Odisha shuts down COVID Care Centres

Due to the lack of occupancy in the COVID Care Centres, Temporary Medical Centres and COVID Care Homes in Odisha, the State Health and Family Welfare Department has instructed all the District Magistrates, Collectors and Municipal Commissioners to shut down these facilities. They have been asked to personally monitor and 'remobilise' the healthcare workers to their original positions to ensure that their services are utilised in an effective manner. Currently, Odisha has 48 COVID-19 hospitals with 7,328 general beds and 710 ICU beds to treat COVID patients which will continue operation in that manner but the 17,647 Temporary Medical Camps and 178 COVID Care Centers in the State will be shut down.

Coronavirus in Odisha

Odisha has 1,50,807 confirmed COVID-19 cases out of which 31,539 are currently active. A total of 1,18,642 coronavirus patient have recovered till now. The COVID death toll in the state is currently at 626.

