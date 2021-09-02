Odisha: Private Nursing Home In Nayagarh Sealed For Illegal Abortion; Five Held

The District Administration on Wednesday, September 1, sealed a private nursing home in Odisha's Nayagarh for allegedly performing illegal abortions. The police have detained five including the owner and associate nurse staff for practising an illegal act.

According to Nayagarh Collector, Poma Tudu, the district magistrate and SP Sirdhatha Katariya conducted a raid at the clinic around midnight upon receiving information that a private clinic was performing an illegal abortion.

Poma Tudu, Nayagarh Collector told ANI, "Yesterday night I got some information that illegal abortion was being done in a private nursing home. After the information, district administration and police immediately conducted a raid and sealed the nursing home. As per guidelines, we will take strict action against the nursing home."

SP Sirdhatha Katariya said, "When we conducted the raid, we found that illegal abortions were being done in the nursing home. We have detained a total of five persons including the owner, who is also the husband of the doctor, and four other associate nurse staff of the clinic. It (the clinic) has been locked by the district administration till the completion of the inquiry".

Earlier in 2019, the District administration had sealed this nursing home for allegedly conducting illegal sex determination and pregnancy termination. The owner of the private nursing home, Sridhar Pradhan, was arrested by the police.

About 24,000 abortion kits seized in Gujarat

In June, the Food and Drugs Control Administration (FDCA) in Gujarat has seized 24,363 pregnancy termination kits worth over Rs 1.5 crore along with narcotic and psychotropic drugs that were being sold illegally. Eight persons were arrested in this connection

India’s amended abortion law

According to the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Act, 2021, the gestation limit for abortions is 24 weeks which is applicable for special categories of pregnant women such as rape or incest survivors. Women can abort unwanted pregnancies resulted from contraceptive failure, regardless of their marital status.

While the World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated that abortions are safe when they are carried out with a recommended method that is appropriate to the pregnancy duration.

(With ANI input)

(Image credit: PIXABAY)