Odisha Prohibits Sale, Usage Of Firecrackers During Festivities Amid COVID

The government of Odisha on Thursday has banned the sale and burning of firecrackers during the festivities amid the COVID outbreak. According to ANI, the state government order reads, "With a view to protecting the health of general public and to curb the spread of infection, sale and use of firecrackers shall remain prohibited during this festive month."

For a month from October 1 to November 1, 2021, the Odisha government increased night curfew restrictions in all metropolitan parts of the state, between the time of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Moreover, from October 11 to October 20, a night curfew will be enforced in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The Odisha government order further added that due to the local COVID scenario, all religious festivals/functions would be attended with strict precaution. The decision will be made by the district authorities, who may impose limitations on worshippers' access to holy places or places of worship. It went on to say that local governments can also set the number of people who can attend any religious celebration, ceremony, or puja in their jurisdictions, as long as they follow all COVID-19 principles. On the occasions of Diwali and Kartik Purnima, inhabitants of the state burn firecrackers.

While last year in Odisha, the state government had banned the sale and usage of firecrackers throughout the state, keeping in mind that air pollution might worsen the health problems of COVID-19 patients. As per PTI, the government order stated that the prohibition on firecrackers lasted from November 10 to November 30, 2020. The order further revealed that anyone who violates this instruction will be prosecuted under the Disaster Management Act of 2005 and other applicable legislation.

Other states on firecrackers sale ban

Meanwhile, other states such as Rajasthan and Delhi have also banned the firecrackers sale this year. As the prospect of a probable third wave of COVID-19 approach, the Rajasthan government on Thursday prohibited the sale and bursting of firecrackers across the state starting from October 1, claiming that the smoke emitted by them is harmful to people's health. The Home Department of Rajasthan has instructed licensing authorities not to grant permission for the selling of firecrackers from October 1 to January 31.

Similarly in Delhi, Considering the pollution rate and COVID-19 pandemic scenario, on September 28, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) signed an order prohibiting the sale and use of firecrackers till January 1, 2022. Earlier, September 15, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had already ordered a prohibition on the storing, selling, and using all sorts of firecrackers as it is necessary to preserve lives.

According to the DPCC decision, the purpose to suspend firecrackers was based on the recommendations of many specialists who warned about the possibility of the COVID-19 outbreak if protection procedures like as wearing masks and social distance were not followed. Furthermore, the air quality will be harmed, resulting in significant health issues.

(Image: AP/ Representative Image)