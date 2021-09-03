Odisha Rainfall Deficit Due To Lack Of Depressions In Bay Of Bengal: IMD Scientist

A lack of low-pressure area formations and depressions in the Bay of Bengal are the main reasons behind Odisha's rainfall deficit, a senior India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist said on Thursday. With a 29% shortfall, Odisha registered its largest rainfall deficit in over two decades, this year, raising concerns over its Kharif production.

Umashankar Das, a senior scientist at the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneshwar, informed that this is the sixth time in the last 120 years that the state recorded a rainfall deficit of at least 29%. He added that the last time such a situation had occurred was at least 22 years ago.

'Climate change behind Odisha's weather woes'

“Usually, in monsoon, 12 low-pressure formations occur in the Bay of Bengal, but this year it was only five. In August, we expected two depression formations in the Bay of Bengal, but there has been no depression formation in the last five years. This is due to climate change," said Das told news agency ANI. He informed that in August 2021, Odisha had received only 204.9 mm of rain. The last time the state had witnessed less than 205 mm of rain in the same period was in 1998, Das said. He informed that a similar rainfall deficit was observed in the state in 1965 and 1987.

In terms of rainfall in September, Das predicts that it would be extremely good in north Odisha but not so good in the southern part of the state. There will be six low-pressure area forms, the weather scientist informed. He explained that as Kharif crops are reliant on rains in July and August, showers in September won't be of much help. "If farming begins, it will benefit farmers, but in the long run, it will be detrimental," Das said.

As due to lack of rain, serious drought condition has been arisen in the district of Jharsuguda. So, immediate survey and declaration of drought in the affected areas should be done as soon as possible, which is the need of the hour.@CMO_Odisha @SecyChief @dr_arunsahoo pic.twitter.com/tfx2iQLqfD — Tankadhar Tripathy 🇮🇳 (@tankadharbjp) September 2, 2021

IMD rainfall predictions for Odisha

The Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar reported that Odisha received only 661.1 mm of rain between 1 June and 31 August, compared to an average of 935.8 mm, a 29% shortfall. The situation has raised concerns about the possibility of a drought situation in the state.

As per an official release issued on Wednesday, this is the sixth time in the last 120 years that the Southwest Monsoon rain was less by at least 29%. The previous rain-deficient years, according to the release were in 1924 (636.2 mm), 1954 (646.8 mm), 1974 (658.7 mm), 1987 (641.4 mm), and 1998 (657.5 mm).

26 of 30 districts under 'insufficient category'

Only four districts in Odisha received normal rainfall in August, with the remaining 26 falling into the insufficient category. Among them, eight districts - Boudh, Sambalpur, Subarnapur, Angul, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Bargarh, and Jajpur - fall into the large deficit category, according to the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Department. On most days in August, the monsoon trough was also north of its typical position, resulting in decreased monsoon activity.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the state would experience typical rainfall of 226.6 mm in September. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had asked officials, on Tuesday, to create a contingency crop plan and take initiatives to ensure help to farmers.

Isolated heavy falls also very likely over Odisha during 03rd-06th; Assam & Meghalaya on 03rd & 04th; Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Bihar on 02nd September. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 2, 2021

(With inputs from ANI and PTI, Image: PTI)