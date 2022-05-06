Odisha records 14 new COVID-19 cases

Bhubaneswar, May 6 (PTI) Odisha recorded 14 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, while there was no new fatality for the fourth consecutive day, the health department said.

There are 99 active cases and 14 more patients have recovered from the disease, according to a bulletin.

The daily positivity rate was 0.09 per cent and two children were among the newly infected, it said.

The new cases were detected after testing 15,288 samples in the last 24 hours, it added.

The state logged 18 cases on Thursday.

The toll remained at 9,126. The state has so far reported 12,88,117 cases.

Health Minister Naba Kishore Das directed the department to take special measures for screening passengers who are returning from the National Capital Region by trains and flights as cases are rising there. PTI HMB SOM SOM

