Odisha Records 602 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Fresh Fatalities

Odisha's COVID-19 tally surged to 10,23,735 on Saturday as 602 more people, including 79 children, tested positive for the infection, while seven fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 8,170, a health official said.

As many as 353 new cases were registered in quarantine centres, while the remaining 249 infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, recorded the highest number of new cases at 266, followed by Cuttack (74). Bargarh, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Nuapada districts did not report any fresh infection.

Two fresh fatalities were registered in Khurda, and one each in Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore and Angul districts.

The state now has 5,930 active cases, while 10,09,582 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 494 in the last 24 hours. Fifty-three patients have died due to comorbidities thus far.

Odisha has tested over 1.96 crore samples for COVID-19 to date, including 72,228 on Friday. The cumulative positivity rate stood at 5.21 per cent. The rate of infection among children stood at 13.12 per cent, while the daily test positivity rate was at 0.83 per cent. As many as 78,81,503 people have been fully vaccinated in Odisha thus far, he added.

